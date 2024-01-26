Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Britvic":
 Aktien    


Britvic - Strong Christmas trading boosts Q124




26.01.24 09:52
Edison Investment Research

Britvic delivered an encouraging start to FY24 with robust Q124 results that showed good revenue progression, reflecting the strength of its brand portfolio. Group revenue growth of 8.1% was driven by positive trends in both price and volumes and was broad-based across Britvic’s geographies, continuing the positive momentum from FY23. Particularly strong growth in Brazil reflects the success of the Extra Power acquisition. Britvic reported robust trading over the important Christmas period, with revenue growth of 12.1% and volumes up 6.4% in December. The company continues to invest in its brands, including a refresh of Pepsi, and consequently is confident in achieving FY24 market expectations.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,30 € 9,90 € 0,40 € +4,04% 26.01./09:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0N8QD54 A0HMX9 10,90 € 8,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 10,30 € +4,57%  08:43
München 10,30 € +4,04%  08:04
Stuttgart 10,20 € +0,99%  14:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,38 $ -3,89%  19.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 192% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech (BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...