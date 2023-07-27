Erweiterte Funktionen

Britvic - Improved revenue growth in Q323




27.07.23 17:02
Edison Investment Research

Britvic reported a further sequential, ie quarter-on-quarter, improvement in underlying revenue growth in Q323, albeit against a slightly easier comparator from Q322, with positive price/mix in all geographies and volume growth in all countries except for negative or ‘soft’ volumes in Brazil and France, respectively. After a somewhat wet July, ie post this trading update, in the UK’s peak trading period, it is reassuring that management confirmed FY23 revenue and EBIT will be in line with market expectations. The announced two bolt-on acquisitions are consistent with the strategy of leveraging Britvic’s existing infrastructure into new drinks categories and generating revenue and operational synergies.

