Britvic - Brand portfolio proving resilient
23.11.23 08:20
Edison Investment Research
Britvic reported robust FY23 results despite the weaker consumer environment, reflecting the resilience of its brand portfolio. Price/mix offset limited volume declines resulting in revenue growth of 6.6%, despite unfavourable summer weather and tougher comparators. Inflationary pressures were mitigated through pricing actions and cost discipline, as adjusted EBIT grew 6% at a margin of 12.5%. Investment in its existing brand portfolio and the recent addition of two bolt-on acquisitions in high growth categories underpins management’s confidence heading into FY24.
