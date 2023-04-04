Braemar - Year-end strength drives upgrades

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BRAEMAR SHIPPING SVCS PLC":

The strong full year trading update confirms that Braemar is in a good position to capitalise further on robust markets and management action taken over the last two years. The debt-free balance sheet leaves Braemar well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy, as previously outlined. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have raised our FY24 and FY25 estimates but retain our DDM-based 520p per share valuation.