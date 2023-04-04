Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BRAEMAR SHIPPING SVCS PLC":
 Aktien    


Braemar - Year-end strength drives upgrades




04.04.23 15:42
Edison Investment Research

The strong full year trading update confirms that Braemar is in a good position to capitalise further on robust markets and management action taken over the last two years. The debt-free balance sheet leaves Braemar well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy, as previously outlined. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have raised our FY24 and FY25 estimates but retain our DDM-based 520p per share valuation.

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,48 € 3,50 € -0,02 € -0,57% 05.04./10:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000600931 938752 3,86 € 2,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,90065 $ +3,61%  04.04.23
Frankfurt 3,48 € +2,35%  09:08
Stuttgart 3,48 € -0,57%  10:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...