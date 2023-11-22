Erweiterte Funktionen



Braemar - Suspension lifted; interims due 29 November




22.11.23 14:56
Edison Investment Research

Following the release of the delayed, but in-line FY23 results covering the period to February 2023, trading in Braemar shares recommenced on 21 November. Now that the internal investigation into the accounting treatment of historical transactions has concluded, Braemar is due to release its H124 results on 29 November. The company remains well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy, as previously outlined. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have maintained our underlying profit estimate for FY24 and trimmed it for FY25, but retain our 520p/sh valuation.

