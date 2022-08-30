Erweiterte Funktionen

Braemar Shipping Services - Steaming purposefully into clear waters




30.08.22 07:28
Edison Investment Research

Management action and strong markets over the last 18 months have led Braemar to a position where it is now free of non-core activities and is able to focus on its future growth strategy, as previously outlined. Furthermore, non-material accounting issues have been identified and resolved that explain the delayed preliminary results. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar will be able to leverage off its strong balance sheet in pursuit of growth. As a result, we have raised FY23 and FY24 PBT forecasts by 66% and 31% respectively and lifted our valuation from 400p to 520p per share on raised dividend expectations.

