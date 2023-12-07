Braemar - Interims in line, growth strategy developing

Braemar’s H124 results were in line with expectations with revenues up by 8%, but operating profits were down, having been hit by one-off costs. The underlying operations continue to expand and diversify, and the company remains well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have maintained our underlying revenue and operating profit estimates for FY24 and FY25 and retain our 520p per share valuation, offering c 85% upside.