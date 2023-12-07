Erweiterte Funktionen



Braemar - Interims in line, growth strategy developing




07.12.23 08:58
Edison Investment Research

Braemar’s H124 results were in line with expectations with revenues up by 8%, but operating profits were down, having been hit by one-off costs. The underlying operations continue to expand and diversify, and the company remains well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have maintained our underlying revenue and operating profit estimates for FY24 and FY25 and retain our 520p per share valuation, offering c 85% upside.

Aktuell
Eilt: Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe 270 Pfund Uran-Lagerstätte
Diesen 207% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 3.133% mit Cameco ($CCJ)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,16 € 3,26 € -0,10 € -3,07% 07.12./09:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000600931 938752 3,76 € 2,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,5555 $ +3,06%  01.12.23
Frankfurt 3,16 € -0,63%  06.12.23
Stuttgart 3,16 € -3,07%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Technologischer Durchbruch - Börsenstar steigt ein. Von 20 Mio. $ auf mehrere Mrd. $ - Börsenstar setzt jetzt auf diesen Lithium Hot Stock

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...