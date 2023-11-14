Braemar - FY23 and H124 results to be released

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.11.23 14:22
Edison Investment Research

Braemar announced today that it would be releasing its FY23 results and its 2023 Annual Report and Accounts on 16 November, followed by its H124 results for the period to 31 August on 29 November. This unusual situation follows the suspension of the shares in July, pending an investigation into a historical transaction. It will be seeking a relisting of the shares after the FY23 announcement.

