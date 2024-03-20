Erweiterte Funktionen



Braemar - Diversification paying dividends




20.03.24 15:10
Edison Investment Research

Braemar’s FY24 trading update was in line with expectations, with revenues of c £150m and underlying operating profit of c £18m. Underlying operations continue to expand and diversify and the company remains well-positioned to drive its future growth strategy. The trading outlook is promising and Braemar should be able to leverage its strong balance sheet in pursuit of strategic growth. We have maintained our underlying estimates for FY24 and FY25, but edge down the valuation based on the lower FY24 dividend expectations. The revised valuation offers nearly 100% upside.

