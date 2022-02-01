Erweiterte Funktionen
Borussia Dortmund - Nail-biting finish to the 2022/23 season
17.05.23 15:27
Edison Investment Research
Borussia Dortmund’s Q323 results demonstrate the ongoing recovery of its financial results against a COVID-affected comparative period, with year-on-year growth from all its revenue streams and higher profitability. With two games to play, the Bundesliga is finely balanced. Our asset-backed sum-of the-parts valuation increases to €12/share from €11.3/share, highlighting the attractiveness of the current share price.
Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,495 €
|4,455 €
|0,04 €
|+0,90%
|17.05./18:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005493092
|549309
|4,60 €
|2,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,495 €
|+0,90%
|18:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,95 $
|+4,43%
|08.05.23
|Xetra
|4,50 €
|+1,01%
|17:36
|Düsseldorf
|4,435 €
|+0,80%
|16:01
|Stuttgart
|4,455 €
|+0,68%
|16:04
|Berlin
|4,475 €
|+0,56%
|17:55
|Frankfurt
|4,50 €
|+0,45%
|17:18
|Hamburg
|4,445 €
|+0,34%
|12:57
|Hannover
|4,435 €
|+0,11%
|08:16
|München
|4,455 €
|0,00%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
