Borussia Dortmund - Nail-biting finish to the 2022/23 season




17.05.23 15:27
Edison Investment Research

Borussia Dortmund’s Q323 results demonstrate the ongoing recovery of its financial results against a COVID-affected comparative period, with year-on-year growth from all its revenue streams and higher profitability. With two games to play, the Bundesliga is finely balanced. Our asset-backed sum-of the-parts valuation increases to €12/share from €11.3/share, highlighting the attractiveness of the current share price.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,495 € 4,455 € 0,04 € +0,90% 17.05./18:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005493092 549309 4,60 € 2,97 €
Tradegate (RT) 		4,495 € +0,90%  18:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,95 $ +4,43%  08.05.23
Xetra 4,50 € +1,01%  17:36
Düsseldorf 4,435 € +0,80%  16:01
Stuttgart 4,455 € +0,68%  16:04
Berlin 4,475 € +0,56%  17:55
Frankfurt 4,50 € +0,45%  17:18
Hamburg 4,445 € +0,34%  12:57
Hannover 4,435 € +0,11%  08:16
München 4,455 € 0,00%  08:00
