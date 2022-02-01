Borussia Dortmund - Nail-biting finish to the 2022/23 season

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Borussia Dortmund":

Borussia Dortmund’s Q323 results demonstrate the ongoing recovery of its financial results against a COVID-affected comparative period, with year-on-year growth from all its revenue streams and higher profitability. With two games to play, the Bundesliga is finely balanced. Our asset-backed sum-of the-parts valuation increases to €12/share from €11.3/share, highlighting the attractiveness of the current share price.