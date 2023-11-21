Borussia Dortmund - Financially prudent with consistent success

Finanztrends Video zu Borussia Dortmund



Since its formation in 1909, Borussia Dortmund has become one of Germany’s most successful football clubs and one of the most valuable global football clubs and brands. The corporate strategy has been to establish itself as the leading German football club after Bayern Munich, and to make its financial success less dependent on short-term sporting success by increasing the domestic and international marketing of the brand name to grow revenue. Over the long term, Borussia Dortmund has a proven and enviable track record of prudent investment in talent. Its investible free float is c 67%