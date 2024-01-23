Erweiterte Funktionen



Boku - Upgrading on strong finish to FY23




23.01.24 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Boku expects to report FY23 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of our and consensus forecasts, helped by strength from both the core direct carrier billing (DCB) business and rapid growth in adoption of local payment methods (LPM). The strong finish to FY23 highlights positive momentum going into FY24 and we have upgraded our forecasts, with adjusted EBITDA up 7.6% for FY23, 5.3% for FY24 and 4.8% for FY25.

