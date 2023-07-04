Erweiterte Funktionen



Boku - Strong H1 drives upgrades




04.07.23 15:40
Edison Investment Research

Boku saw strong growth in total payment volume (TPV) in H123 translating to revenue growth of at least 24% (31% constant currency) and EBITDA growth of at least 25%. Local payment methods (LPMs) were a key driver of growth, pushing up the take rate to 0.76% and contributing 19% of revenue. The company also announced that CEO Jon Prideaux will be stepping down from his role at the end of the year; his successor will be Stuart Neal, who was previously CFO of Boku, providing continuity and decades of experience in the payments industry.

