Boku - Strong H1 drives upgrades

Boku saw strong growth in total payment volume (TPV) in H123 translating to revenue growth of at least 24% (31% constant currency) and EBITDA growth of at least 25%. Local payment methods (LPMs) were a key driver of growth, pushing up the take rate to 0.76% and contributing 19% of revenue. The company also announced that CEO Jon Prideaux will be stepping down from his role at the end of the year; his successor will be Stuart Neal, who was previously CFO of Boku, providing continuity and decades of experience in the payments industry.