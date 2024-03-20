Erweiterte Funktionen



Boku - Making the complex simple for global merchants




20.03.24 14:00
Edison Investment Research

Boku’s strategy to widen its offering within the local payment method (LPM) market accelerated FY23 revenue growth to 30%, with 15% growth from the core direct carrier billing (DCB) business and supplemented by 153% growth from eWallets and real-time payments. EBITDA grew 27% y o y as the company continued to invest in building out its LPM network from a technological and regulatory perspective. With all major merchants using or planning to use Boku’s wider portfolio of payment methods, the company should benefit from faster growth in the non-card payment market and be able to leverage the investment it has made in its mobile-first platform to drive growth in earnings and cash generation.

Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential
Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,08 € 1,91 € 0,17 € +8,90% 20.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
USU7744C1063 A2H7ZP 2,08 € 1,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,08 € +8,90%  08:03
Berlin 2,20 € +6,80%  18:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
4 der größten Lithium-Produzenten der Welt setzen auf diesen Lithium Hot Stock. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Lithos Group Ltd.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...