Erweiterte Funktionen
Boku - Making the complex simple for global merchants
20.03.24 14:00
Edison Investment Research
Boku’s strategy to widen its offering within the local payment method (LPM) market accelerated FY23 revenue growth to 30%, with 15% growth from the core direct carrier billing (DCB) business and supplemented by 153% growth from eWallets and real-time payments. EBITDA grew 27% y o y as the company continued to invest in building out its LPM network from a technological and regulatory perspective. With all major merchants using or planning to use Boku’s wider portfolio of payment methods, the company should benefit from faster growth in the non-card payment market and be able to leverage the investment it has made in its mobile-first platform to drive growth in earnings and cash generation.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,08 €
|1,91 €
|0,17 €
|+8,90%
|20.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USU7744C1063
|A2H7ZP
|2,08 €
|1,33 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.