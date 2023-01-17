Erweiterte Funktionen



Boku - Local payment method growth accelerates




17.01.23 07:32
Edison Investment Research

Boku expects to report FY22 revenue and EBITDA slightly ahead of our forecasts and closes the year with stronger than expected net cash. Total payment volume (TPV) was 20% higher y-o-y in constant currency and year-end monthly active users (MAUs) grew 28% y-o-y, helped by the growing contribution from local payment methods (LPMs). We revise our forecasts to reflect stronger revenue growth, with more limited upgrades to EBITDA as we expect gross profit upside to be invested in further expanding and supporting the company’s network of LPMs.

