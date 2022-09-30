Erweiterte Funktionen


BlueBet - Dual-track growth strategy




30.09.22 13:32
Edison Investment Research

BlueBet’s (BBT’s) two-prong strategy is to build on its core online betting brand in Australia and develop the US market. Funded by positive operating cash flow from the Australian business and the July 2021 A$80m (gross) initial public offering (IPO), BBT is investing in its proprietary gaming platform and is increasing marketing spend, to build on the current strong growth in active customers and revenue and to further its US ambitions. BBT’s share price has declined by 74% since IPO, against a backdrop of share price volatility in the gaming sector and despite reported FY22 KPIs exceeding targets set out at the time of the IPO.

