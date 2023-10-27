Erweiterte Funktionen



Bloomsbury Publishing - Quality content driving demand




27.10.23 08:18
Edison Investment Research

With H124 revenue of £136.7m (+11% y-o-y), Bloomsbury is on track to meet FY24 expectations, with a particularly good H1 from Consumer and within that, from the children's list, where sales of Sarah J Maas titles were up by 79% y-o-y. Momentum appears likely to be sustained in H2 as her next book is set for publication in January. Non-consumer growth was more muted, against tough comparatives. It is here that Bloomsbury stands to benefit most from the shift to digital, notably in the US school and college markets, albeit these have had some short-term funding hiccups. Management has focused on the most important fundamental – building an extensive resource of high-quality content in readily accessible formats. This is driving the subscription revenues and high retention rates that underpin its growth plans. Cash resources of £39.1m at end August should enable further content acquisition to drive the top line.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,34 € 4,56 € -0,22 € -4,82% 27.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0033147751 460093 5,55 € 4,24 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,50 € -3,02%  27.10.23
Stuttgart 4,34 € -4,82%  27.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält 200 Mio. AUD von Regierung. Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 27,7 Mio. to Lithium - 5.079 mal mehr als Börsenwert

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...