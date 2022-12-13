Erweiterte Funktionen


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust - Sticking to successful long-term strategy




13.12.22 16:54
Edison Investment Research

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s (BRGE) manager Stefan Gries (developed markets, c 95% of the fund) is continuing with his successful long-term approach of being ‘an investor in businesses rather a trader in shares’. He believes that stock market volatility will persist as the extended period of low interest rates has come to an end, with central banks tightening monetary policy in response to higher inflation. The manager is confident about the earnings prospects for the fund’s investee companies, which he suggests are underestimated by the market. While BRGE’s performance in 2022 has been negatively affected by the focus on macroeconomic events rather than company fundamentals, the trust has a commendable medium- and longer-term record. Its NAV total return ranks first in the AIC Europe sector over the last five and 10 years, and second over the last three years.

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran
Diesen 535% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Bahnbrechende 240 Mio. US$ Übernahme. Diesen 729% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:06 , Aktiennews
Urban Outfitters Aktie: Enormes Potenzial ... [...]
19:06 , Aktiennews
Was sagt man dazu, Vivo Cannabis?
19:06 , Aktiennews
Carter's Aktie: Hervorragende Nachrichten für [...]
19:06 , Aktiennews
Dominion Energy Aktie: Man muss es einfach [...]
19:06 , Aktiennews
Datadog A Aktie: Kommen hier irgendwann au [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...