Erweiterte Funktionen


Biodexa Pharmaceuticals - Pivoting out of a challenging FY22




16.05.23 14:46
Edison Investment Research

Biodexa has reported its FY22 preliminary results and revised business strategy for the medium term. Funding challenges and slower traction than anticipated with the clinical pipeline during the period compelled the company to undertake cost-reduction initiatives (terminating all internal Q Sphera development programs) and pivot its business model from a drug delivery company to a therapeutics play in March 2023 (along with a name change, AIM delisting and share consolidation). Looking ahead, we expect the strategic focus to be on delivering proof-of-concept (PoC) for its development pipeline, in particular for lead Phase I asset MTX110 (in aggressive brain cancers). The $6m (£5m) equity raise in February provides a runway to Q423, past the crucial interim safety and efficacy data from the Phase I recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) study anticipated in Q323. Potential licensing deals on the back of positive MTX110 data should provide operational headroom and de-risk the near-term outlook.

Aktuell
1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold entdeckt - Massives Kaufsignal
355% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
550 Bohrlöcher bis 118mg/L Lithium - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:36 , Aktiennews
CVS Health Aktie: Das sieht gar nicht gut au [...]
17:36 , Aktiennews
Doch kein Comeback bei Okta!
17:36 , Aktiennews
Fastly Aktie: Ruhig bleiben!
17:36 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Post Aktie: Es ist noch schlimmer a [...]
17:36 , Aktiennews
Nvidia Aktie: Das Vertrauen entzogen!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...