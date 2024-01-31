Erweiterte Funktionen
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals - Foray into T1D expands business scope
31.01.24 13:20
Edison Investment Research
Biodexa has completed the acquisition of global rights to tolimidone from Adhera Therapeutics after a successful $6m (gross proceeds) equity raise, conditional on at least $4m being subscribed for by Adhera secured noteholders. Tolimidone is a clinical-stage lyn kinase activator, which management plans to develop as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for type I diabetes (T1D), bolstering Biodexa’s clinical pipeline and expanding its therapeutic focus beyond oncology. The deal closure follows Biodexa’s completion of a $6m (gross proceeds) equity raise by issuing c 3m stock units at c $2/unit (including ADS/pre-funded warrants along with two attached warrants). The fund-raise is anticipated to support a planned Phase IIa trial in Q224, followed by a Phase IIb trial in Q424.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,68 $
|1,71 $
|-0,03 $
|-1,75%
|31.01./15:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US59564R7089
|A3EJMM
|262,40 $
|1,67 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Midatech Pharma +44% premar.
|17.09.23
|19
|Midatech Pharma - Spekulativer.
|25.04.21