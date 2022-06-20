Basilea Pharmaceutica - Yet another milestone payment from Pfizer

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Basilea Pharmaceutica":

Sales of Basilea’s antifungal drug, Cresemba (isavuconazole), in the Asia Pacific region have triggered a milestone payment of $1.25m from the company’s licence partner Pfizer, management has reported. Global Cresemba sales were $324m in FY21, resulting in significant royalty and milestone payments to Basilea. In our view, the triggering of milestones in new regions (Asia Pacific) is encouraging for Cresemba’s future sales growth. Cresemba is approved in 68 countries and marketed in 57 and is a key revenue driver for Basilea. Considerable past milestone payments from partners (Pfizer, Astellas) provide support that management is addressing a worldwide unmet medical need with Cresemba. We value Basilea Pharmaceutica at CHF847.7m or CHF71.6/share.