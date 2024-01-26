Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea Pharmaceutica - Strong close to FY23 with another milestone payment




26.01.24 07:39
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has announced receipt of its first sales-related milestone (for an undisclosed amount) from distribution partner Knight Therapeutics. The payment was triggered by combined Cresemba sales in Latin America exceeding a pre-defined sales threshold. Cresemba continues to see strong market traction for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, with the drug reporting in-market sales of US$445m in the 12 months ending September 2023 (+22% y-o-y), reflecting a growing market share in value terms (15% globally and 38% in the US among best-in-class antifungals). In FY23 Basilea recorded around CHF30m in milestone payments for lead product Cresemba, including CHF25m from Pfizer in Europe (>CHF355m in upfront and milestone payments received to date). In December 2023, Cresemba was granted a paediatric label expansion in the US, extending market exclusivity to September 2027 (EU decision anticipated in Q124), by which time we estimate sales to peak at c US$700m.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,60 $ 38,60 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 50,00 $ 38,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,28 € 0,00%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 38,60 $ 0,00%  23.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Institutionelle Investoren vor Einstieg. Neuer 192% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech (BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...