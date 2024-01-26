Erweiterte Funktionen
Basilea Pharmaceutica - Strong close to FY23 with another milestone payment
26.01.24 07:39
Edison Investment Research
Basilea has announced receipt of its first sales-related milestone (for an undisclosed amount) from distribution partner Knight Therapeutics. The payment was triggered by combined Cresemba sales in Latin America exceeding a pre-defined sales threshold. Cresemba continues to see strong market traction for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, with the drug reporting in-market sales of US$445m in the 12 months ending September 2023 (+22% y-o-y), reflecting a growing market share in value terms (15% globally and 38% in the US among best-in-class antifungals). In FY23 Basilea recorded around CHF30m in milestone payments for lead product Cresemba, including CHF25m from Pfizer in Europe (>CHF355m in upfront and milestone payments received to date). In December 2023, Cresemba was granted a paediatric label expansion in the US, extending market exclusivity to September 2027 (EU decision anticipated in Q124), by which time we estimate sales to peak at c US$700m.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,60 $
|38,60 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0011432447
|A0B9GA
|50,00 $
|38,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|32,28 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,60 $
|0,00%
|23.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19
|Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät.
|25.04.21
|Löschung
|22.03.17