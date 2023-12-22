Basilea Pharmaceutica - Refilling the pipeline for growth

Basilea recently expanded its antifungal and antibacterial product pipeline with three new assets, including the latest addition, fosmanogepix. As a broad-spectrum antifungal (including multidrug-resistant fungi), fosmanogepix has a novel mechanism of action, a key differentiator in the rise of antifungal drug resistance. Two Phase III trials are expected to commence in mid- and late-2024 (in candidemia/invasive candidiasis and invasive mould infections, respectively) and a successful launch has the potential to refill the pipeline as the company’s lead asset Cresemba matures. We update our estimates and valuation to reflect the revised FY23 guidance and incorporate the potential contribution from fosmanogepix. Our overall valuation increases to CHF910.4m or CHF76.0/share (from CHF797.8m or CHF66.6/share previously). In the more immediate term, we view the US New Drug Application (NDA) decision on Zevtera (PDUFA date of 3 April 2024) as the next big catalyst for the company.