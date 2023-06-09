Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea Pharmaceutica - Prompt receipt of milestone payments for Cresemba




09.06.23 11:56
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has announced receipt of two separate sales-related milestone payments totalling US$26.25m (CHF23.7m) from licensing partner Pfizer. The milestones relate to sales in Europe (ex-Nordic countries), as well as in China and 16 countries in the Asia-Pacific region where Pfizer is the licensing partner. The payments were tiggered by cumulative sales of its antifungal therapy Cresemba exceeding specific thresholds in the aforementioned regions, and we believe this indicates strong continued demand for the drug (13% global share and 34% in the US in best-in-class antifungals as of December 2022, according to IQVIA). As part of the agreement with Pfizer, Basilea is eligible to receive additional potential milestone payments of up to approximately CHF515m, as well as mid-teen royalties based on net sales. We will adjust our model to reflect receipt of these milestone payments slightly sooner than we expected, but overall, these have come within management guided milestones for 2023.

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Autoriese steigt mit 76 Mio. EUR ein

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,00 $ 50,00 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 52,00 $ 41,00 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 50,00 $ 0,00%  08.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in wenigen Tagen - Massives Kaufsignal - 444% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...