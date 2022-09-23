Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Basilea Pharmaceutica":
Basilea Pharmaceutica - Oncology asset sales continue
23.09.22 16:48
Edison Investment Research
Basilea Pharmaceutica continues its positive wave of Q322 activity with the successful asset purchase and sub-licence agreement of its tyrosine kinase/polo-like kinase 1 (TTK/PLK1) inhibitor, BAL0891, to SillaJen (a privately held South Korean biotech). The deal will see Basilea receive up to US$14m (CHF13.5m) in upfront and near-term milestones, with potential future milestone payments of up to c US$320m (c CHF310m). The company is also entitled to tiered royalties on net sales, which will range from single- to double-digit percentages. We see this latest development as a positive indicator of management delivering on its intention to separate the oncology business by end-FY22. We have updated our financials to align with company guidance and value Basilea at CHF903.5m or CHF76.3/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,00 $
|41,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0011432447
|A0B9GA
|47,00 $
|41,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,30 €
|-
|25.06.19
|Berlin
|32,10 €
|+2,03%
|28.06.19
|München
|32,30 €
|+0,94%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|32,28 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,00 $
|0,00%
|09.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19
|Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät.
|25.04.21
|Löschung
|22.03.17