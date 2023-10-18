Basilea Pharmaceutica - New data support FDA application for ceftobiprole

Basilea presented a combination of eight presentations and abstracts on its antibiotic ceftobiprole (at the Infectious Diseases Week 2023 conference in Boston), which support its ongoing regulatory application with the FDA. The new data provide additional evidence on the drug’s utility and highlight ceftobiprole’s antimicrobial activity against clinically relevant pathogens, including MRSA, and support the dosing regimens utilised in the three Phase III studies for the three indications currently undergoing priority review by the FDA. As a reminder, the FDA has set a PDUFA date of 3 April 2024, which suggests that Basilea could potentially receive a regulatory decision for its lead antibiotic asset in the US in early-Q224. The FDA’s decision would be a significant catalyst for Basilea, considering the high prevalence of MRSA in US. The new data provide incremental support to the FDA application and instil confidence in a favourable outcome, in our view.