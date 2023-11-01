Basilea Pharmaceutica - Growth pivot with potential antibacterial addition

Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea has announced an exclusive evaluation licence and option agreement with South Korea-based iNtRON Biotechnology (KOSDAQ: 048530) for tonabacase, a potential first-class antibacterial of endolysin class. The product candidate could potentially fit well into Basilea’s portfolio of anti-fungal and anti-bacterial products, Cresemba and Zevtera. This announcement follows the recent in-licensing of GR-2397 (an antifungal compound, renamed BAL2062) and aligns with management’s strategic focus to seek anti-fungal and anti-infective synergistic additions to its portfolio. As part of the agreement, Basilea will evaluate tonabacase in a range of preclinical studies which, if favourable, could lead to a licensing agreement for further clinical development, at Basilea’s exclusive discretion and at pre-agreed financial terms. Basilea is making an undisclosed upfront payment to iNtRON and will make an additional payment if it decides to exercise its exclusive option to execute the licence agreement. While the terms of the deal are undisclosed, management maintains that the transaction has no impact on its FY23 financial guidance.

