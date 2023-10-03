Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea Pharmaceutica - FDA accepts New Drug Application for ceftobiprole




03.10.23 07:32
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has announced that the US FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for ceftobiprole. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of 3 April 2024, meaning that Basilea will have a regulatory decision for its lead antibiotic asset in the US in early-Q224, consistent with prior guidance. Supported by three separate Phase III clinical trials, the company is seeking approval for three indications: Staphylococcus aureus bacteraemia (SAB), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). With the bacterial infection market in the US representing a sizeable opportunity, we believe the decision from the FDA could represent a significant catalyst for Basilea.

