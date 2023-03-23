Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Basilea Pharmaceutica":
 Aktien      Futures    


Basilea Pharmaceutica - Cresemba expansion continues with Japan launch




23.03.23 13:16
Edison Investment Research

Basilea has announced that it has received a development-related milestone payment of CHF5m from its Japanese licensing partner, Asahi Kasei Pharma. This was triggered through the launch of Basilea’s flagship antifungal therapy, Cresemba, in Japan. Having been approved in 73 countries and marketed in 65, Cresemba is one of the major antifungal products on the market, capturing c 12% of global sales of best-in-class antifungals by end-2022. Japan is a key strategic territory for Basilea, representing c 4% of Cresemba’s future market potential, and the successful launch will help continue sales momentum and drive profitable growth in FY23, in our view.

Aktuell
598% Lithium Aktientip startet Bohrprogramm
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,30 € 32,00 € 0,30 € +0,94% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 32,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,28 € 0,00%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
598% Lithium Hot Stock vor bahnbrechenden News. Neuer Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...