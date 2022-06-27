Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Basilea Pharmaceutica":
 Aktien      Futures    


Basilea Pharmaceutica - Anti-infective refocusing on schedule




27.06.22 14:52
Edison Investment Research

Management has provided an update on Basilea’s strategy to refocus the business on anti-infectives, as part of which, the company will cease all oncology activities by end-2022. Basilea now intends to engage in separate transactions for the oncology asset BAL0891 (a dual TTK/PLK1 inhibitor) and other preclinical assets, which will be concluded in H222. In addition, management has confirmed it will not expand the ongoing Phase II biomarker-driven trial investigating the use of lisavanbulin (a tumour checkpoint inhibitor) in treating recurrent glioblastoma. The company continues to explore partnering options for lisavanbulin. Finally, the rights to derazantinib (a pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor inhibitor) will be transferred back to Merck by the end of the year. Management has reiterated guidance that oncology-related expenses will not be material beyond 2022 and sustained profitability will be reached in 2023. In our view, the recent strategic update supports this guidance. We value Basilea Pharmaceutica at CHF847.7m or CHF71.6/share.

Aktuell
Schnelle Kursgewinne Jetzt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,30 € 32,00 € 0,30 € +0,94% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 32,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,30 € -1,94%  25.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
248% Aktieninsider Tipp: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...