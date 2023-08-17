Erweiterte Funktionen



Basilea Pharmaceutica - A strong start to FY23 across the board




17.08.23 07:58
Edison Investment Research

Basilea announced strong H123 results, including revenues for Cresemba, and in August submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA for Zevtera. The company continues to engage in discussions with potential (in-licensing and acquisition) partners with the aim of re-filling the clinical development pipeline to bolster its portfolio of anti-infectives. Total Cresemba- and Zevtera-related revenue was CHF80.5m in H123 and grew by 57.2% from the previous year. We increase our valuation for Basilea to CHF797.8m or CHF66.6 per share (from CHF785.0m or CHF65.7 per share previously), largely driven by reduced net debt, foreign exchange considerations and rolling our model forward.

Aktuell
Börsenstar setzt nach 20 Mrd. $ Übernahme jetzt auf Künstliche Intelligenz
Jetzt 400% mit AI Hot Stock nach 5.252% mit Fortinet ($FTNT)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,30 € 32,00 € 0,30 € +0,94% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN
CH0011432447 A0B9GA 32,30 €
Werte im Artikel
32,28 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,28 € 0,00%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Krebs vollständig geheilt - Diese Biotech-Aktie geht jetzt durch die Decke. 229% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Kursziel 105 CHF heute bestät. 25.04.21
  Löschung 22.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...