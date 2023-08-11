Erweiterte Funktionen


Bankers Investment Trust (The) - Most regional portfolios outperformed in H123




11.08.23 09:48
Edison Investment Research

The Bankers Investment Trust (BNKR) posted an 8.1% net asset value (NAV) per share total return (TR) in H123 (period ending 30 April 2023). Most of its regional sub-portfolios (sleeves) outperformed their benchmarks, highlighting the respective managers’ strong stock-selection capabilities. Dividend income across the portfolio was up 10% in H123 and BNKR declared a second interim dividend of 0.62p (with the ytd payout up c 10% y-o-y). Moreover, Alex Crooke (BNKR’s lead manager) now expects FY23 dividend growth of at least 7% versus 5% earlier, which he believes should allow BNKR (after high inflation in FY22) to resume its track record of delivering dividend growth ahead of UK inflation.

