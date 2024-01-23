Erweiterte Funktionen


Baker Steel Resources Trust - Strong revaluation boost from Futura




23.01.24 08:46
Edison Investment Research

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) has reported a strong 16.3% NAV increase in its end-December 2023 monthly update (reducing the FY23 NAV decline to 6.3%), following its year-end portfolio valuations update. The key driver was a c 47% revaluation of Futura Resources, BSRT’s largest holding, which owns two coking coal mines in Australia. This follows the successful financing in September 2023, which allowed Futura to advance its Wilton mine to production. At the last closing price, BSRT shares are trading at a 44% discount to its unaudited end-2023 NAV.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Großinvestoren vor Einstieg in innovative Krebstherapie. Neuer 182% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:55 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Scholz will Deutschland zum Vorre [...]
16:54 , dpa-AFX
Scholz an die Lokführer: Streikrecht 'mit kluge [...]
16:50 , dpa-AFX
EQS-Stimmrechte: Rheinmetall AG (deutsch)
16:50 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Trump-Haley-Duell in New Hampshir [...]
16:49 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: EU prüft Lufthansa-Einstieg bei [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...