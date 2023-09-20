Baker Steel Resources Trust - Futura Resources financing is a major milestone

Erweiterte Funktionen


Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) announced that Futura Resources (its second-largest holding, making up 25.3% of end-August 2023 NAV) closed a c A$26.2m funding round (A$21.2m convertible note and A$5m in-kind commitments from contractors and suppliers). This should fully fund the advancement of the Wilton coking coal mine to production. We see it as a major milestone and possibly also a considerable trigger for BSRT’s year-end NAV uplift. We note Futura’s high royalty and dividend income potential once in full production, possibly at a high single- to low double-digit yield on BSRT’s share price at its current c 47% discount to NAV.

