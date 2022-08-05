Erweiterte Funktionen


Baker Steel Resources Trust - Adjusting to the new reality




05.08.22 09:50
Edison Investment Research

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) recently faced headwinds from weaker equity and industrial/precious metals markets and the impact of cost inflation on the budgets of junior mining projects. BSRT’s NAV declined by c 18.5% ytd mostly due to a fall in the share price of recently floated holdings (Tungsten West, First Tin), lower share prices of listed peers (Cemos, Nussir), agreed sale price (Bilboes) and a 50% write-down of holdings with exposure to Russia (Polar Acquisition and Azarga Metals) in February 2022. BSRT’s five-year NAV total return (TR) stands at 8.6% pa (versus the EMIX Global Mining Index’s c 12.4% in sterling terms). Despite the tougher environment, BSRT was able to agree the sale of Bilboes Gold.

