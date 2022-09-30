Erweiterte Funktionen


Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust - Emerging from the eye of the storm?




30.09.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (USA) has seen its net asset value (NAV) significantly fall in 2022 as growth stocks have fallen out of favour with investors. In addition, USA’s share price has moved to a material discount to NAV for the first time since launch in March 2018. As a long-term fundamental investor, Baillie Gifford believes that the current investment opportunities in long-duration, high-growth stocks provide a tremendous opportunity for conviction investors, which could lay the foundations for the long-term outperformance of the fund.

