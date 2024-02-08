Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Babcock International Group":
 Aktien    


Babcock International Group - Steadfast defence




08.02.24 14:02
Edison Investment Research

Babcock’s capital markets day reaffirmed its transformation over the past two years, facilitated by a series of disposals and a focus on core defence expertise (69% of H124 revenue). It is well positioned to capitalise on growing global defence budgets stemming from geopolitical tensions, and to continue developing its overseas partnerships. With a strengthened balance sheet (H124 gearing of 1.1x), cash flow visibility, a healthy order backlog of £9.6bn (more than 90% of FY24 revenue covered) and improved relations with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), which is favouring more British SME suppliers, there appears to be plenty of upside potential.

Aktuell
Neue 1 Billionen $ Aktienchance - 260% Umsatzwachstum - KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,45 € 5,25 € 0,20 € +3,81% 08.02./16:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009697037 877431 5,67 € 3,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,45 € +3,81%  15:53
Düsseldorf 5,24 € +2,14%  12:31
Berlin 5,32 € +1,92%  14:50
Stuttgart 5,21 € +0,58%  14:46
Frankfurt 5,26 € -1,13%  09:18
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,60 $ -4,44%  15:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: USA erteilen Patent für Blockbuster gegen Hautkrebs. Neuer 298% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
11 Die Super-Aktie: Babcock 10.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...