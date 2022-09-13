Erweiterte Funktionen
BB Biotech - Great valuation potential
13.09.22 14:56
Edison Investment Research
According to BB Biotech’s (BION) investment team, the biotech industry has never looked in such a good position. Following a sell-off in the last 18 months, a combination of fundamental industry strength and discounted valuations has recently attracted investors to return to the biotech market. In the sector, BION is differentiated from the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by its concentrated portfolio (c 30 stocks) of what the investment manager, Bellevue Asset Management, believes to be best-in-class biotech growth opportunities. The BION team continues to focus on its core portfolio of biotech staples, such as Moderna, blended with undiscovered, innovative companies, bringing new technologies.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,50 €
|57,70 €
|-1,20 €
|-2,08%
|13.09./17:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0038389992
|A0NFN3
|82,20 €
|49,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,00 €
|-0,08%
|28.06.19
|Hamburg
|59,50 €
|+1,97%
|28.06.19
|Hannover
|58,80 €
|+0,77%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|57,50 €
|+0,52%
|15:39
|Düsseldorf
|58,75 €
|0,00%
|28.06.19
|München
|60,20 €
|0,00%
|05.07.19
|Xetra
|56,70 €
|-1,73%
|17:03
|Berlin
|59,55 €
|-1,98%
|09.07.19
= Realtime
