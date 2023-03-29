Erweiterte Funktionen


Atlantis Japan Growth Fund - A waiting game, with an attractive dividend




29.03.23
Edison Investment Research

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) invests in a diversified portfolio of Japanese equities. Its focus on high-quality, innovative growth and small-cap stocks has kept performance under pressure over the past two years due to the market’s shift in favour of value stocks. However, the fund is still achieving its long-term capital growth objective. Lead adviser Taeko Setaishi believes that an eventual recovery in Japanese corporate earnings will spark renewed interest in the growth names she favours, and AJG’s performance will improve accordingly. However, for the moment, it seems the waiting game continues, sweetened by a regular, predictable and competitive dividend; AJG’s current yield is 5.4%.

