Ascential - Clarity and focus on key platforms

22.03.24
Edison Investment Research

Ascential is now emerging in its post-transaction form, with a clear focus on its events-led businesses in marketing and financial technology. FY23 financial performance came in ahead of market expectations, despite some headwinds in the fintech market, with a particularly good improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin in the marketing segment from 40.4% to 42.6%, delivered on 22% organic revenue growth. Corporate transactions have raised £1.2bn (with more to be generated through the sale of Hudson MX, currently progressing). £850m is being returned to shareholders via the combination of a tender offer, special dividend and an on-market buyback.

