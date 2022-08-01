Arovella Therapeutics - Recap of a busy quarter

Ahead of its FY22 results, Arovella has released its quarterly activities report, reiterating key developments and milestones achieved in the closing quarter of the financial year. While the key highlight was the signing of the manufacturing agreement with Q-Gen for its chimeric antigen receptor-invariant natural killer T (CAR-iNKT) programme ALA-101, initiation of commercial activities (with the launch of ZolpiMist in Australia) was another major milestone. Arovella also secured the US patent for Anagrelide (an under-development oral spray formulation for solid tumours), which expands on its existing patents in Europe, Japan and Australia. Additionally, Arovella announced its first ESG report, based on the World Economic Forum’s framework. The cash balance stood at A$6.1m at the end of Q422.