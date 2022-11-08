Arovella Therapeutics - Pending patents reconfirm development of iNKT

In conjunction with Arovella Therapeutics’ strategic focus on developing its invariant natural killer T (iNKT) technology, the company has announced it has received a notification of intention from the European Patent Office for the pending patent grant for its cell platform. Management expects the patent to be granted in early 2023, after completing the formalities. Patent applications have also been filed in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong and Australia. If granted, the European patent would be valid until 28 February 2039. This should provide intellectual property protection to the company’s clinical and subsequent commercialisation efforts for its iNKT cell platform, the primary focus of Arovella’s R&D programme following the recent strategic review.