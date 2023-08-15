Erweiterte Funktionen



Arctic Paper - Strategy on track despite cyclical weakness




15.08.23 07:54
Edison Investment Research

Arctic Paper’s H123 results reflect dampened demand, with customer destocking, alongside sequential price declines seen across the entirety of the European paper and pulp market. Deliveries of its products were substantially below estimated end-use demand, and global commodity prices, such as for pulp and energy, fell from historical highs to cyclical lows in the six-month period. Despite a weaker H123 versus a record strong comparator, Arctic has maintained a robust balance sheet enabling it to continue its diversification into the higher-margin energy and packaging markets and move up the value chain.

