Erweiterte Funktionen



Arctic Paper - Resilient FY23 masked by record comparator




15.02.24 16:48
Edison Investment Research

FY23 was a year with numerous obstacles for the European paper and pulp industry, including lower demand due to an economic downturn and customer destocking. Nevertheless, Arctic Paper’s performance was resilient, with an EBITDA margin of 13%, substantially higher than the long-run historical average, although this is somewhat masked by a record comparator year. The strength of the balance sheet was maintained with net cash of PLN348m, which should bolster the company’s capex programme, focused on diversifying into the higher-margin renewable energy and packaging markets and moving up the value chain.

Aktuell
Eilt: FDA-Annahme von Medikamenten-Antrag sorgt für Durchbruch
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 270% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,925 € 4,97 € -0,045 € -0,91% 15.02./19:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PLARTPR00012 A0YCRT 5,29 € 2,96 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,895 € -2,49%  01.02.24
Frankfurt 4,855 € +3,08%  09:07
München 4,96 € +1,33%  08:10
Stuttgart 4,23 € +0,12%  08:06
Berlin 4,985 € -0,70%  20:20
Düsseldorf 4,925 € -0,91%  19:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Big News voraus - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 312% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...