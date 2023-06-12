Erweiterte Funktionen



Arctic Paper - Resilience from a transitioning strategy




12.06.23 11:42
Edison Investment Research

Arctic Paper is a leading European producer of graphical fine paper, biobased packaging solutions, high-quality wood pulp and energy, with a growing renewables portfolio. The company is undergoing a comprehensive transformation process, proactively repositioning its model from largely a niche and agile pulp and paper company to a more diversified business by adding Packaging and Power divisions, part of the four pillar (4P) strategy. By providing solutions to current market demands and mitigating the declining long-term paper demand, this evolution should enable it to successfully move up the value chain and become less commoditised; we believe that an undemanding consensus FY24 P/E of 6.9x combined with the strategy provides an attractive investment case.

Bitte warten...