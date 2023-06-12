Erweiterte Funktionen
Arctic Paper - Resilience from a transitioning strategy
12.06.23 11:42
Edison Investment Research
Arctic Paper is a leading European producer of graphical fine paper, biobased packaging solutions, high-quality wood pulp and energy, with a growing renewables portfolio. The company is undergoing a comprehensive transformation process, proactively repositioning its model from largely a niche and agile pulp and paper company to a more diversified business by adding Packaging and Power divisions, part of the four pillar (4P) strategy. By providing solutions to current market demands and mitigating the declining long-term paper demand, this evolution should enable it to successfully move up the value chain and become less commoditised; we believe that an undemanding consensus FY24 P/E of 6.9x combined with the strategy provides an attractive investment case.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,40 €
|5,55 €
|-0,15 €
|-2,70%
|12.06./16:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLARTPR00012
|A0YCRT
|5,86 €
|4,22 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,40 €
|-2,70%
|09.06.23
|Frankfurt
|5,47 €
|+2,82%
|08:16
|Berlin
|5,59 €
|+1,64%
|14:13
|München
|5,43 €
|+1,31%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|4,925 €
|+0,31%
|14:26
= Realtime
