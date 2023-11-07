Arctic Paper - Advancing into new revenue streams

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.11.23 08:46
Edison Investment Research

Arctic Paper continues to grapple with the ongoing market challenges that have affected 2023 thus far, with lower demand, heightened input costs and price volatility across most of its segments. Despite this, the company has maintained a robust balance sheet with record Q323 net cash of PLN307m, enabling its continued investment and growth within sustainable energy solutions, a new revenue stream. Q323 margins were broadly protected through the implementation of cost containment measures and adjusting capacity to match demand, while early signs of recovery from cyclical lows in both paper and pulp prices began to appear.

Bitte warten...