Arctic Paper - 4P strategy set to mitigate sector headwinds
20.11.23 08:15
Edison Investment Research
Arctic Paper is a leading European producer of graphical fine paper, bio-based packaging solutions, high-quality wood pulp, and energy, with a growing renewables portfolio. The company is undergoing a comprehensive transformation process, proactively repositioning its model from largely a niche and agile pulp and paper company to a more diversified business by adding Packaging and Power divisions, as part of its four pillar (4P) strategy for 2030.
