ArborGen Holdings - Shifting focus to US South and Brazil




30.06.22 07:38
Edison Investment Research

ArborGen delivered solid FY22 sales growth across continuing operations, with revenues up 11% to US$47.6m. Record US advanced genetic seedling sales, up 32% y-o-y, reflect the company's focus on advanced genetics. Management also completed its strategic review, shifting focus to the high-growth US South and Brazilian markets, divesting the Australian and New Zealand business, exploring opportunities in using trees to offset carbon emissions and strategically expanding in its core markets. ArborGen is well positioned to deliver on its new strategy; we are reviewing our estimates and will update them in the near future.

