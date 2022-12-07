Erweiterte Funktionen



ArborGen Holdings - Seedling supplier’s long-term future looks green




07.12.22 14:32
Edison Investment Research

Reflecting ArborGen Holdings’ (ARB’s) strategic shift to focus on Brazil and the United States, the company reported mixed H123 results: growth from Brazil boosted overall revenues by 61% over the prior comparable period, although US challenges and a higher amortisation charge led normalised operating earnings to fall US$1.2m y-o-y to a loss of US$0.6m. ARB made investments in Brazilian and US nurseries, adding capacity for about 38m seedlings. While H223 could be affected by ongoing inflationary pressures and US yields, ARB’s long-term prospects appear solid, benefiting from recent record Mass Control Pollinated (MCP) cone harvests, capacity expansion and the potential for margin recovery from future price increases and a favourable mix shift. We are reviewing our estimates.

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme nahe 6,2 Mrd. $ Uran - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 514% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,133 € 0,127 € 0,006 € +4,72% 07.12./16:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NZRBCE0001S3 632333 0,18 € 0,060 €
Werte im Artikel
0,13 plus
+4,72%
10,00 minus
-3,85%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,133 € +4,72%  16:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,12 $ 0,00%  17.11.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
240 Mio. US$ Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kursschub. Diesen 632% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...