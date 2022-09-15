Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Applied Graphene Ma":
 Aktien    


Applied Graphene Materials - Playing with the big boys




15.09.22 09:00
Edison Investment Research

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM) has announced a supply agreement with one of the world’s largest car care brands, which will be using AGM’s graphene dispersions in the manufacture of its automotive detailing products. While the value of this agreement has not been disclosed, it is significant because it is the first with a major player in the car care sector.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute enorme Kursrallye
Diesen 400% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,175 € 0,175 € -   € 0,00% 15.09./11:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFSSB742 A1W8HP 0,39 € 0,12 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,175 € 0,00%  08:02
München 0,16 € 0,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 0,143 € -8,04%  11:19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,18 $ -12,20%  14.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenguru investiert 3,5 Mrd. USD in Uran - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Applied Graphene MA: Unlockin. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...